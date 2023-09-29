Lance Lynn starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Oracle Park against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+120). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Giants' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in six straight games, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that stretch being 8.3.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 9-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 67 of its 158 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-34 34-47 31-36 47-44 51-60 27-20

