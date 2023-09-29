Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) versus the San Francisco Giants (78-81) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:15 PM on September 29.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Keaton Winn (1-2) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have won in 30, or 42.9%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a mark of 9-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (668 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

