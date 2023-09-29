Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Douglas County, Nevada, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Douglas County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Hug High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Minden, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
