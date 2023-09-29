Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Carson City County, Nevada this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Carson City County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
