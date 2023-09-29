The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will match up in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces have won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.

The Wings have compiled a 24-19-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 22-17.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year, Dallas has an ATS record of 7-4.

Aces games have hit the over 24 out of 43 times this season.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 26 out of 43 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.