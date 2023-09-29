In Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will play the Dallas Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Aces (-6.5)

Aces (-6.5) Over/Under: 175.5

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Wings 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Pick ATS: Wings (+6.5)

Wings (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (175.5)

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 37 of the 42 games when it was favored on the moneyline this season (88.1%).

The Aces have a record of 36-3 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter (92.3%).

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 23-20-0 this season.

Against the spread as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Aces are 22-17.

Las Vegas has seen 24 of its 43 games go over the point total.

Aces matchups this year have an average point total of 173.1, 2.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Aces Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Aces are thriving both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've averaged only 11.1 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in threes (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (37.2%).

With 7.7 threes conceded per game, the Aces are seventh in the WNBA. They are allowing a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

Las Vegas is attempting 44.3 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.0% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 24.9 three-pointers per contest, which are 36.0% of its shots (and 27.6% of the team's buckets).

