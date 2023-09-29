In Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will visit the Dallas Wings.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Wings

The 92.8 points per game Las Vegas scores are 7.9 more points than Dallas allows (84.9).

Las Vegas makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Dallas has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The Aces have a 28-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.4% from the field.

Las Vegas' 37.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from beyond the arc (36.0%).

The Aces are 17-3 when they shoot better than 36.0% from distance.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.9 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 89.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.3 points fewer than the 92.8 they've scored this season.

The last 10 games have seen Las Vegas give up 2.5 fewer points per game (77.8) than its season-long average (80.3).

Over their past 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (8.8 compared to 9.3 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (34.1% compared to 37.2% season-long).

Aces Injuries