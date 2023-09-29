As they prepare for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Dallas Wings (22-18), the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, September 29 at College Park Center.

Last time out, the Aces bested the Wings 91-84 on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Indefinitely Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Indefinitely Suspension - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out For Season Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out For Season Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson averages 22.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor (third in league).

Chelsea Gray is tops on the Aces at 7.3 assists per game, while also posting 4.0 rebounds and 15.3 points. She is third in the WNBA in assists.

Jackie Young puts up 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the field (sixth in league) and 44.7% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Kelsey Plum averages 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in WNBA).

Alysha Clark is posting 6.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -6.5 174.5

