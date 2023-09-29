The San Francisco 49ers are +550 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 29.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), the 49ers are best in the league. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The 49ers have experienced the 10th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the start of the season to +550.

The implied probability of the 49ers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The 49ers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

The 49ers have not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

San Francisco has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 399 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 258.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (30 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 353 yards (117.7 per game) and three TDs in three games.

McCaffrey also has 11 receptions for 70 yards and zero scores.

Brock Purdy has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 67.0%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

Also, Purdy has rushed for 24 yards and one score.

In three games, Deebo Samuel has 17 catches for 247 yards (82.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk has scored two times, hauling in 11 balls for 172 yards (86.0 per game).

Fred Warner has amassed 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and two passes defended in three games for the 49ers.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

