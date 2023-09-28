Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Washoe County, Nevada this week? We have the information below.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eureka High School at Pyramid Lake High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
  • Location: Nixon, NV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena High School at North Valleys High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
  • Location: Reno, NV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Damonte Ranch High School at Spanish Springs High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 28
  • Location: Sparks, NV
  • Conference: 5A Northern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
  • Location: Carson City, NV
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

