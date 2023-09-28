Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Washoe County, Nevada this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eureka High School at Pyramid Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Nixon, NV

Nixon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena High School at North Valleys High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Damonte Ranch High School at Spanish Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 28

7:30 PM PT on September 28 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School