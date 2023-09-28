Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Washoe County, Nevada this week? We have the information below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eureka High School at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena High School at North Valleys High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Damonte Ranch High School at Spanish Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Earl Wooster High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
