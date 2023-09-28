The Las Vegas Raiders right now have the 26th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +15000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Raiders higher (26th in the league) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Raiders have had the seventh-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +8000 at the start of the season to +15000.

The Raiders have a 0.7% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this season.

One Raiders game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Raiders rank 24th in total offense (287.7 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (347.7 yards allowed per game) this season.

While the Raiders' defense ranks 24th with 25.7 points allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15.0 points per game).

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 25 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In three games, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 709 yards (236.3 per game), with five touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.1%.

In two games, Jakobi Meyers has 16 catches for 166 yards (83.0 per game) and two scores.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs has scored zero times and gained 108 yards (36.0 per game).

In three games for the Raiders, Robert Spillane has compiled 1.0 sack and 2.0 TFL and 28 tackles.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +900 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +4000 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

