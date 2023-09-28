Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Humboldt County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Humboldt County, Nevada this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Owyhee High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on September 28
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- Conference: 1A Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lowry High School at Tahoe Truckee High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
