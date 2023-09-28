Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eureka County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Eureka County, Nevada. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Eureka County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Eureka High School at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
