If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Elko County, Nevada, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Owyhee High School at McDermitt High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on September 28

McDermitt, NV Conference: 1A Eastern

1A Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Spring Creek High School