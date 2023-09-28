Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Elko County, Nevada, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Owyhee High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on September 28
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- Conference: 1A Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
