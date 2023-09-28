Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Clark County, Nevada. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rancho High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ed W. Clark High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eldorado High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Losee High School at Cheyenne High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Silverado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Pines High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Henderson, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durango High School at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Sol High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basic High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mojave High School at Bonanza High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foothill High School at Sierra Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder City High School at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Mesquite, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at The Meadows School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
