This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Clark County, Nevada. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rancho High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 28

7:00 PM PT on September 28 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ed W. Clark High School at Cimarron-Memorial High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on September 29

5:45 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Eldorado High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM PT on September 29

5:55 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Losee High School at Cheyenne High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Silverado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Pines High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Durango High School at Green Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Sol High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Basic High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mojave High School at Bonanza High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School at Sierra Vista High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on September 29

6:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder City High School at Virgin Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 29

7:00 PM PT on September 29 Location: Mesquite, NV

Mesquite, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at The Meadows School