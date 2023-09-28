The San Francisco 49ers right now have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +550.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The 49ers are best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the 49ers' Super Bowl odds up from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +550. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 10th-smallest change.

The implied probability of the 49ers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has won twice against the spread this season.

The 49ers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this season.

The 49ers have won all three of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 399 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 258.3 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 30 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14 points allowed per game) this year.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has run for 353 yards (117.7 per game) and three TDs in three games.

In the passing game, McCaffrey has zero touchdowns, with 11 receptions for 70 yards.

In three games, Brock Purdy has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 67.0%.

On the ground, Purdy has scored one TD and accumulated 24 yards.

Deebo Samuel has 17 receptions for 247 yards (82.3 per game) and one TD in three games.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk has scored two times, hauling in 11 balls for 172 yards (86.0 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, the 49ers' Fred Warner has totaled 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.