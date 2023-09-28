The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the best odds in the entire league to win the Super Bowl at +550.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The 49ers are best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The 49ers were +1000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +550, which is the 10th-smallest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the 49ers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +550 moneyline odds, is 15.4%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The 49ers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The 49ers have yet to lose a game they played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank fourth-best in total offense (399.0 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (258.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking third-best in scoring offense (30.0 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14.0 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey has three TDs and has gained 353 yards (117.7 per game).

In addition, McCaffrey has 11 catches for 70 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Brock Purdy has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, completing 67.0%.

In addition, Purdy has rushed for 24 yards and one score.

In three games, Deebo Samuel has 17 catches for 247 yards (82.3 per game) and one score.

Brandon Aiyuk has 11 receptions for 172 yards (86.0 per game) and two TDs in two games.

In three games for the 49ers, Fred Warner has collected 1.0 sack and 2.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:17 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.