The San Francisco 49ers are +550 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire NFL as of September 28.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

49ers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The 49ers are best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+550), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The 49ers have experienced the ninth-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1000 at the start of the season to +550.

The 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 15.4%.

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco has two wins against the spread this season.

The 49ers have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The 49ers have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

San Francisco has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The 49ers have been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fourth-best in total offense (399.0 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (258.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in scoring offense (30.0 points per game) and fifth-best in scoring defense (14.0 points allowed per game).

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 353 yards (117.7 per game) and three TDs in three games.

Also, McCaffrey has 11 receptions for 70 yards and zero TDs.

Brock Purdy has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 67.0%, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Purdy has scored one TD and accumulated 24 yards.

In the passing game, Deebo Samuel has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 247 yards (82.3 per game).

Brandon Aiyuk has 11 catches for 172 yards (86.0 per game) and two TDs in two games.

As a tone-setter on defense, the 49ers' Fred Warner has totaled 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack in his three games.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

