Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Matt Waldron TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .284 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.

In 75 of 123 games this year (61.0%) Flores has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).

He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (36.6%), including four multi-run games (3.3%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .280 AVG .289 .316 OBP .390 .456 SLG .557 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 28 RBI 29 32/10 K/BB 30/30 0 SB 0

