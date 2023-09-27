Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wilmer Flores -- with a slugging percentage of .217 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .284 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 75 of 123 games this year (61.0%) Flores has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.1% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (36.6%), including four multi-run games (3.3%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.280
|AVG
|.289
|.316
|OBP
|.390
|.456
|SLG
|.557
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|29
|32/10
|K/BB
|30/30
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.