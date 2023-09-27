Thairo Estrada, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 84 of 115 games this season (73.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this season (37 of 115), with more than one RBI seven times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 64 .258 AVG .283 .292 OBP .332 .450 SLG .390 20 XBH 21 9 HR 4 25 RBI 23 49/7 K/BB 69/14 9 SB 13

Padres Pitching Rankings