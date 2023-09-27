Thairo Estrada vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 95th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 84 of 115 games this season (73.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 32.2% of his games this season (37 of 115), with more than one RBI seven times (6.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.7%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|64
|.258
|AVG
|.283
|.292
|OBP
|.332
|.450
|SLG
|.390
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|23
|49/7
|K/BB
|69/14
|9
|SB
|13
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
