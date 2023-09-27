Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .240 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 53 of 100 games this year (53.0%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.0%).
- In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (28 of 100), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|54
|.301
|AVG
|.195
|.387
|OBP
|.292
|.507
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|27
|34/19
|K/BB
|63/23
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
