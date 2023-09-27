On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (batting .160 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .240 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten a hit in 53 of 100 games this year (53.0%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (19.0%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (28 of 100), with two or more RBI 12 times (12.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 54 .301 AVG .195 .387 OBP .292 .507 SLG .422 19 XBH 20 4 HR 11 16 RBI 27 34/19 K/BB 63/23 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings