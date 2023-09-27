LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 109 hits and an OBP of .374 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 76 of 129 games this season (58.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.2%).

In 13.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (53 of 129), with two or more runs eight times (6.2%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 68 .249 AVG .268 .348 OBP .394 .418 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 7 HR 10 17 RBI 29 36/29 K/BB 59/45 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings