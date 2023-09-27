LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 109 hits and an OBP of .374 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 76 of 129 games this season (58.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (20.2%).
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this year (53 of 129), with two or more runs eight times (6.2%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|68
|.249
|AVG
|.268
|.348
|OBP
|.394
|.418
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|29
|36/29
|K/BB
|59/45
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Waldron (1-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.