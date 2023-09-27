Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (65 of 117), with at least two hits 13 times (11.1%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 61 .240 AVG .238 .330 OBP .369 .407 SLG .442 13 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 29 26/21 K/BB 60/34 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings