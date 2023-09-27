Joc Pederson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the hill, on September 27 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .239 with 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- Pederson has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (65 of 117), with at least two hits 13 times (11.1%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 38 games this year (32.5%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|61
|.240
|AVG
|.238
|.330
|OBP
|.369
|.407
|SLG
|.442
|13
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|29
|26/21
|K/BB
|60/34
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.58 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.