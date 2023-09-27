Juan Soto leads the San Diego Padres (78-80) into a contest versus the San Francisco Giants (78-80), after homering twice in a 4-0 victory over the Giants, at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (7-6) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (1-3).

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Waldron - SD (1-3, 4.58 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (7-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.245 in 36 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Manaea will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 36 chances this season.

Sean Manaea vs. Padres

The Padres have scored 736 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .244 for the campaign with 204 home runs, 12th in the league.

The Padres have gone 8-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Waldron

Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.

Waldron has yet to register a quality start so far this year.

Waldron is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Matt Waldron vs. Giants

He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 24th in the league with 1256 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .386 (25th in the league) with 169 total home runs (19th in MLB action).

In five innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Waldron has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.

