Giants vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 27
Juan Soto leads the San Diego Padres (78-80) into a contest versus the San Francisco Giants (78-80), after homering twice in a 4-0 victory over the Giants, at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (7-6) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (1-3).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Waldron - SD (1-3, 4.58 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea
- Manaea (7-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 10th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.245 in 36 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.
- Manaea will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 36 chances this season.
Sean Manaea vs. Padres
- The Padres have scored 736 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .244 for the campaign with 204 home runs, 12th in the league.
- The Padres have gone 8-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Waldron
- Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
- Waldron has yet to register a quality start so far this year.
- Waldron is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.
- He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.
Matt Waldron vs. Giants
- He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 24th in the league with 1256 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .386 (25th in the league) with 169 total home runs (19th in MLB action).
- In five innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Waldron has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.