Juan Soto leads the San Diego Padres (78-80) into a contest versus the San Francisco Giants (78-80), after homering twice in a 4-0 victory over the Giants, at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (7-6) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (1-3).

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Waldron - SD (1-3, 4.58 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Injury Report
Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

  • Manaea (7-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 10th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, a 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.245 in 36 games this season.
  • He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.
  • Manaea will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
  • He has finished 12 appearances without allowing an earned run in 36 chances this season.

Sean Manaea vs. Padres

  • The Padres have scored 736 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They are batting .244 for the campaign with 204 home runs, 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have gone 8-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Waldron

  • Waldron makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
  • Waldron has yet to register a quality start so far this year.
  • Waldron is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.
  • He has not had an outing yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

Matt Waldron vs. Giants

  • He will take the mound against a Giants offense that ranks 24th in the league with 1256 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .386 (25th in the league) with 169 total home runs (19th in MLB action).
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Giants this season, Waldron has a 1.8 ERA and a 0.6 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .167.

