You can see player prop bet odds for Wilmer Flores, Juan Soto and others on the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres ahead of their matchup at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Sean Manaea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Manaea Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (7-6) for his 10th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

Manaea has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 36 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Manaea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 22 7.0 3 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Sep. 17 5.1 8 3 2 3 0 vs. Guardians Sep. 12 5.2 2 3 1 5 2 at Cubs Sep. 6 3.0 4 2 2 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 3.1 3 1 1 2 5

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Flores Stats

Flores has 112 hits with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI.

He has a .284/.355/.508 slash line on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has collected 109 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .260/.374/.424 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 154 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 128 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.410/.524 so far this year.

Soto has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .524 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 22 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

