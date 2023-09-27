When the San Diego Padres (78-80) take on the San Francisco Giants (78-80) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:45 PM ET, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Padres are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Giants (-110). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea - SF (7-6, 4.43 ERA) vs Matt Waldron - SD (1-3, 4.58 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Padres Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 77 times and won 40, or 51.9%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 47-40 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (54% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Padres have won in 13, or 34.2%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Padres have come away with a win 13 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have not installed the Padres as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

