Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 19th in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 27th in MLB with a .237 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in runs scored with 666 (4.2 per game).

The Giants are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.260).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Sean Manaea (7-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Manaea enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Manaea will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 innings per appearance).

He has had 12 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres L 4-0 Home John Brebbia Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Bobby Miller

