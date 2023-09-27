How to Watch the Giants vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 19th in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage.
- The Giants rank 27th in MLB with a .237 batting average.
- San Francisco ranks 23rd in runs scored with 666 (4.2 per game).
- The Giants are 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Giants strike out 9.3 times per game, the fifth-worst average in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.260).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sean Manaea (7-6) takes the mound for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 111 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Manaea enters this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Manaea will try to prolong a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 innings per appearance).
- He has had 12 appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-0
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
|9/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Lance Lynn
|9/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Clayton Kershaw
|10/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bobby Miller
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.