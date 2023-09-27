Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field against the San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Matt Waldron on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres -110 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. In five straight games, San Francisco and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks during that span being 8.3 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been favored on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 40-37 in those games.

San Francisco has gone 47-40 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (54% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 52.4% chance to win.

In the 157 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-84-6).

The Giants have collected a 4-9-0 record ATS this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-33 34-47 31-36 47-43 51-59 27-20

