Wednesday's game between the San Diego Padres (78-80) and San Francisco Giants (78-80) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 8-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on September 27.

The Giants will give the ball to Sean Manaea (7-6, 4.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Matt Waldron (1-3, 4.58 ERA).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 8, Giants 7.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 40 (51.9%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 47-40 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 52.4% chance to win.

San Francisco has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 666 (4.2 per game).

The Giants have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule