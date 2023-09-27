As of September 27, the San Francisco 49ers' odds to win the Super Bowl (+550) lead the NFL.

Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -598

-598 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.

San Francisco made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the 49ers were 8-1. Away, they were 5-3.

As underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

Christian McCaffrey ran for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, McCaffrey had 85 catches for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 765 yards (51.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa delivered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +8000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.