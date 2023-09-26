Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Dodgers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .285.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (75 of 122), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this season (31.1%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (36.9%), including four games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|.281
|AVG
|.289
|.317
|OBP
|.390
|.458
|SLG
|.557
|18
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|29
|31/10
|K/BB
|30/30
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.