The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Dodgers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .285.

In 61.5% of his games this year (75 of 122), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this season (31.1%), Flores has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (36.9%), including four games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 62 .281 AVG .289 .317 OBP .390 .458 SLG .557 18 XBH 26 8 HR 14 28 RBI 29 31/10 K/BB 30/30 0 SB 0

