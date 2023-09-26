On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

In 83 of 114 games this season (72.8%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.5%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Estrada has driven home a run in 37 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 44.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 64 .259 AVG .283 .293 OBP .332 .454 SLG .390 20 XBH 21 9 HR 4 25 RBI 23 49/7 K/BB 69/14 9 SB 13

Padres Pitching Rankings