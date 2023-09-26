On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 41 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 39th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
  • In 83 of 114 games this season (72.8%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.5%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Estrada has driven home a run in 37 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 44.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 64
.259 AVG .283
.293 OBP .332
.454 SLG .390
20 XBH 21
9 HR 4
25 RBI 23
49/7 K/BB 69/14
9 SB 13

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Lugo (7-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 137 2/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
