Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, September 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 53.5% of his games this season (53 of 99), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.1%).
  • He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 54
.308 AVG .195
.391 OBP .292
.519 SLG .422
19 XBH 20
4 HR 11
16 RBI 27
32/18 K/BB 63/23
0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Padres will send Lugo (7-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.