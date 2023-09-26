Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, September 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.

In 53.5% of his games this season (53 of 99), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.1%).

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 54 .308 AVG .195 .391 OBP .292 .519 SLG .422 19 XBH 20 4 HR 11 16 RBI 27 32/18 K/BB 63/23 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings