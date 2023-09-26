Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, September 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 53.5% of his games this season (53 of 99), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (19.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (12.1%).
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|54
|.308
|AVG
|.195
|.391
|OBP
|.292
|.519
|SLG
|.422
|19
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|27
|32/18
|K/BB
|63/23
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 170 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Padres will send Lugo (7-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
