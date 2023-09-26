WNBA action on Tuesday will include Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) hosting the Dallas Wings (22-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the matchup starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas' previous game ended in a win over Dallas 97-83 at home. A'ja Wilson (34 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 4 BLK, 71.4 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (25 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) led the Aces, and Satou Sabally (16 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 35.7 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Arike Ogunbowale (12 PTS, 6 AST, 28.6 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) paced the Wings.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-650 to win)

Aces (-650 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+450 to win)

Wings (+450 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-10.5)

Aces (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 175.5

175.5 When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

With 34.8 boards per game, Las Vegas is fifth in the WNBA. It cedes 34.3 rebounds per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Aces have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 21.7 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but it has committed only 11.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.2%).

Las Vegas is seventh in the WNBA with 7.7 threes allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with a 34.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they average 94.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 91.3 per game. Defensively, they are much better when playing at home, where they surrender 76.9 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 83.7 per game.

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.2 RPG at home, 34.5 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.2 at home, 34.5 on the road).

The Aces average 21.9 assists per home contest, 0.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.5). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.7).

This year, the Aces average 10 made three-pointers per game at home and 8.6 on the road (while making 37.8% from distance in home games compared to 36.6% on the road).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 7.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.2 on the road (conceding 32.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 36 of the 41 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (87.8%).

The Aces have gone 29-1 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter (96.7%).

Las Vegas has 23 wins in 42 games against the spread this season.

Las Vegas is 19-15 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.