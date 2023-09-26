LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.792 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 109 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 128 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35 games this year (27.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (53 of 128), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|68
|.254
|AVG
|.268
|.355
|OBP
|.394
|.427
|SLG
|.429
|17
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|10
|17
|RBI
|29
|36/29
|K/BB
|59/45
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 26th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
