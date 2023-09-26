On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.792 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 109 hits and an OBP of .377 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 128 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this year (27.3%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (5.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this season (53 of 128), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 68 .254 AVG .268 .355 OBP .394 .427 SLG .429 17 XBH 16 7 HR 10 17 RBI 29 36/29 K/BB 59/45 0 SB 2

