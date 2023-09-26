The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 54 walks while batting .241.

Pederson has had a hit in 65 of 116 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (11.2%).

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.8% of his games this year, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 61 .244 AVG .238 .332 OBP .369 .415 SLG .442 13 XBH 19 6 HR 9 22 RBI 29 25/20 K/BB 60/34 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings