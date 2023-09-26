Joc Pederson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Padres
|Giants vs Padres Odds
|Giants vs Padres Prediction
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 14 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 54 walks while batting .241.
- Pederson has had a hit in 65 of 116 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (11.2%).
- In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.8% of his games this year, Pederson has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|61
|.244
|AVG
|.238
|.332
|OBP
|.369
|.415
|SLG
|.442
|13
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|29
|25/20
|K/BB
|60/34
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (7-7) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.79 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.