The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .246 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

In 56.3% of his games this season (80 of 142), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has driven home a run in 42 games this year (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (50 of 142), with two or more runs eight times (5.6%).

Other Giants Players vs the Padres

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 72 .248 AVG .245 .327 OBP .322 .400 SLG .418 19 XBH 22 8 HR 10 31 RBI 38 68/25 K/BB 84/27 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings