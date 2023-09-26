J.D. Davis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .246 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks.
- In 56.3% of his games this season (80 of 142), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has driven home a run in 42 games this year (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (50 of 142), with two or more runs eight times (5.6%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.248
|AVG
|.245
|.327
|OBP
|.322
|.400
|SLG
|.418
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|38
|68/25
|K/BB
|84/27
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Lugo (7-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.79 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
