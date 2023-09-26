Giants vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants (78-79) host the San Diego Padres (77-80) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable starters are Seth Lugo (7-7) for the Padres and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.79 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison
- The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 22-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
- Harrison has registered one quality start this season.
- Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Kyle Harrison vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (202) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 1274 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 732 runs.
- Harrison has a 9.53 ERA and a 1.412 WHIP against the Padres this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo
- Lugo (7-7) will take the mound for the Padres, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 25 games.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lugo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Seth Lugo vs. Giants
- The Giants have scored 666 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 169 home runs, 19th in the league.
- The Giants have gone 6-for-38 with three doubles and an RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
