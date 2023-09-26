The San Francisco Giants (78-79) host the San Diego Padres (77-80) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (7-7) for the Padres and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.79 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 22-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Harrison has registered one quality start this season.

Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Kyle Harrison vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (202) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 1274 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 732 runs.

Harrison has a 9.53 ERA and a 1.412 WHIP against the Padres this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (7-7) will take the mound for the Padres, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 25 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Lugo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 666 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 169 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Giants have gone 6-for-38 with three doubles and an RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

