The San Francisco Giants (78-79) host the San Diego Padres (77-80) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (7-7) for the Padres and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.79 ERA) vs Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Injury Report
Padres vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison

  • The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 22-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
  • Harrison has registered one quality start this season.
  • Harrison has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.
  • He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Kyle Harrison vs. Padres

  • The opposing Padres offense has the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and ranks 13th in home runs hit (202) in all of MLB. They have a collective .244 batting average, and are 20th in the league with 1274 total hits and 13th in MLB play scoring 732 runs.
  • Harrison has a 9.53 ERA and a 1.412 WHIP against the Padres this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

  • Lugo (7-7) will take the mound for the Padres, his 26th start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
  • The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 25 games.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Lugo has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
  • He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Giants

  • The Giants have scored 666 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 169 home runs, 19th in the league.
  • The Giants have gone 6-for-38 with three doubles and an RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

