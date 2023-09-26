Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Padres on September 26, 2023
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Wilmer Flores and others in the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).
- He has a .285/.356/.509 slash line so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 20
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 74 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .262/.377/.428 so far this season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 25
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 31 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 127 walks and 105 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .273/.408/.512 on the season.
- Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Sep. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 22
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 20
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
