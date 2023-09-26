Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Wilmer Flores and others in the San Diego Padres-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Flores Stats

Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI (112 total hits).

He has a .285/.356/.509 slash line so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers Sep. 24 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 at Dodgers Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 20 0-for-0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 74 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .262/.377/.428 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 25 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 19 1-for-2 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soto Stats

Soto has 31 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 127 walks and 105 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .273/.408/.512 on the season.

Soto will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 22 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 20 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

