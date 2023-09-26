San Diego Padres (77-80) will match up with the San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Oracle Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 9:45 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Giants have +105 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (7-7, 3.79 ERA) vs Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.85 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Giants Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 116 games this season and won 64 (55.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Padres have a 58-38 record (winning 60.4% of their games).

San Diego has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres went 8-2 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (43.5%) in those games.

This year, the Giants have won 17 of 48 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

