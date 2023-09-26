The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will meet on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Wilmer Flores among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 169 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with 666 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Giants rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.260 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Harrison (1-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Harrison has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres W 2-1 Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Harrison Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw 10/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Bobby Miller

