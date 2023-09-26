The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will meet on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wilmer Flores among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The Giants have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-125). The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. San Francisco games have gone under the set point total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have come away with 30 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Francisco is 17-31 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 156 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 4-9-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-32 34-47 31-36 47-42 51-58 27-20

