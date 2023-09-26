Giants vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Diego Padres (77-80) going head to head against the San Francisco Giants (78-79) at 9:45 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (7-7, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA).
Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Giants Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have won in 30, or 43.5%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 17 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (666 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 21
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 22
|@ Dodgers
|W 5-1
|Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 23
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-0
|John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 24
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
|September 25
|Padres
|W 2-1
|Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
|September 26
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Harrison vs Seth Lugo
|September 27
|Padres
|-
|Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
|September 29
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Lance Lynn
|September 30
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Bobby Miller
