Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Diego Padres (77-80) going head to head against the San Francisco Giants (78-79) at 9:45 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (7-7, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.85 ERA).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have won in 30, or 43.5%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 17 times in 48 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (666 total, 4.2 per game).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule