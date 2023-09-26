The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are facing off in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.

The Wings have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.

Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 24 out of the Aces' 42 games have gone over the point total.

In the Wings' 42 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 26 times.

