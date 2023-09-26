The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are facing off in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -625 +400 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wings have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 24 out of the Aces' 42 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Wings' 42 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 26 times.

