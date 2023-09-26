Aces vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 2
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are facing off in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.
Aces vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-650
|+450
|PointsBet
|Aces (-10.5)
|175.5
|-625
|+400
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Aces are 23-19-0 ATS this season.
- The Wings have won 23 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Las Vegas has covered the spread 19 times this season (19-15 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 24 out of the Aces' 42 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Wings' 42 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 26 times.
