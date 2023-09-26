The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are facing off in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 up next.

There is no line set for the game.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Wings 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-11.1)

Las Vegas (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 172.2

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has beaten the spread 23 times in 42 games.

Las Vegas has seen 24 of its 42 games hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Aces are thriving on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (92.8 per game) and second-best in points allowed (80.3 per contest).

Las Vegas ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.8 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 34.3 rebounds allowed per game.

The Aces rank top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in threes per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

The Aces are ceding 7.7 threes per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Las Vegas in 2023, 64.0% of them have been two-pointers (72.4% of the team's made baskets) and 36.0% have been from beyond three-point land (27.6%).

