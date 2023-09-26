In Game 2 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals, the Las Vegas Aces will meet the Dallas Wings.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Wings

Las Vegas records 92.8 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 84.9 Dallas allows.

Las Vegas is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Dallas allows to opponents.

The Aces have a 28-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.4% from the field.

Las Vegas' 37.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is only 1.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Dallas have shot from deep (36.0%).

The Aces have put together a 17-3 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 36.0% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.9 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 89.8 points a contest compared to the 92.8 they've averaged this year.

Las Vegas' defense has been more stingy lately, as the team has given up 78.1 points per game over its last 10 compared to the 80.3 points per game its opponents average this season.

The Aces' last 10 contests have seen them make 8.7 three-pointers per game while shooting 33.7% from deep. Both numbers are below their 2023 averages of 9.3 makes and 37.2%.

Aces Injuries