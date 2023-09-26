Find the injury report for the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), which currently includes two players listed, as the Aces ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 2 against the Dallas Wings (22-18) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, September 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Aces defeated the Wings 97-83 on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson paces her squad in both points (22.9) and rebounds (9.5) per contest, and also posts 1.6 assists. Defensively, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in the WNBA) and 2.2 blocked shots (first in the league).

Chelsea Gray is tops on her squad in assists per game (7.3), and also averages 15.3 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young puts up 17.5 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum puts up 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Alysha Clark is averaging 6.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 175.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Wings with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.