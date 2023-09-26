The San Francisco 49ers are +550 to win the Super Bowl, which are the best odds in the entire league as of September 26.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +550

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco went 11-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine 49ers games last season went over the point total.

San Francisco found success on both sides of the ball last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.

As underdogs, San Francisco had just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.

Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa registered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.

49ers Player Futures

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers W 30-7 +3500 2 September 17 @ Rams W 30-23 +10000 3 September 21 Giants W 30-12 +12500 4 October 1 Cardinals - +50000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1000 6 October 15 @ Browns - +2200 7 October 23 @ Vikings - 8 October 29 Bengals - +1800 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +8000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +4000 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 Seahawks - +4000 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1600 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +12500 18 January 7 Rams - +10000

