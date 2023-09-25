As of September 25 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +15000, rank them 26th in the NFL.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Raiders games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

At home last season, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won only twice.

As the underdog, Las Vegas had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.

The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Raiders Impact Players

On the ground, Josh Jacobs had 12 touchdowns and 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +20000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +1000 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +3500 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +3500 6 October 15 Patriots - +8000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +40000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2200 9 November 5 Giants - +12500 10 November 12 Jets - +15000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +1000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +600 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +20000

