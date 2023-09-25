The San Diego Padres (77-79) visit the San Francisco Giants (77-79) to start a three-game series at Oracle Park, with first pitch at 9:45 PM ET on Monday. The Padres are on the back of a series victory over the Cardinals, and the Giants a series loss to the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (14-9) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-13) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (14-9, 2.38 ERA) vs Webb - SF (10-13, 3.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-13 with a 3.48 ERA and 187 strikeouts through 207 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Webb is trying to register his sixth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Webb will look to prolong a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 32 appearances this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell (14-9) will take the mound for the Padres, his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies without allowing a hit.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.38, a 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.195 in 31 games this season.

He's looking to extend his eight-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.

The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks first, 1.195 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Blake Snell vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .238 this season, 26th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .388 (25th in the league) with 169 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 6-for-42 in 12 innings this season.

